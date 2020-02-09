Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.