Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CorVel by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $563,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRVL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

