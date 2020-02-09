Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 616 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

