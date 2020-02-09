Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 17,664 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 20,780,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,079,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

