Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of SAVE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,079. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 57,869 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

