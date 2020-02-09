Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $88.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 432,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,021,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

