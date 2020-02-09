SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $328,875.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $328,875.00 and approximately $3,188.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.01257160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046599 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00211403 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062516 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004276 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

