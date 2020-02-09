SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,268. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

