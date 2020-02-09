S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.48. S&P Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.40-10.60 EPS.

SPGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,593. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.86 and a 200 day moving average of $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $189.21 and a 1 year high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

