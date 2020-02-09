Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 370.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.66 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $920.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.