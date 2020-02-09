Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SONO. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -466.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

