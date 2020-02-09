Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Sonoco Products worth $55,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 61.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 174,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

