Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases Shares of 8,070 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 43.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $870.01 million, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

