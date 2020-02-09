Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases Shares of 2,610 Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

SNBR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

In other news, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $109,417.50. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,146 shares of company stock valued at $934,719. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

