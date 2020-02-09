Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires Shares of 6,170 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,170 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.