Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires 210 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 47,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 118,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of LYB opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

