SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

