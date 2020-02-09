SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $95.14 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

