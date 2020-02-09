SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $578.61 and a 52-week high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.