SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $221,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,762,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,219.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.