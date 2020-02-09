SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 258,837 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 242,369 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.