Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $157,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 215,082 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

