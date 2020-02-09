Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.
SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.
Shares of SKX stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $157,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 215,082 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
