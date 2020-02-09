Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Skechers USA updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Skechers USA stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $39.51. 8,819,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,776. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

