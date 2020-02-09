Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 487.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,258.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

