Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

