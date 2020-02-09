Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 467,496 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,503 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 327,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

