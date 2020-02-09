Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SIMO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 631,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.