Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

SLAB opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 682.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

