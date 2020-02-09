Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,374 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of International Paper by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

IP opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

