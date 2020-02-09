Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

