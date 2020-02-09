Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,479,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,947,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $50.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

