Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $543,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $26.79 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

