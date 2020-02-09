Sigma Planning Corp Has $921,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.03.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,880 shares of company stock worth $24,696,118. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

