Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €132.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

