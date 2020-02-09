Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.77-1.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.102-11.102 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shiseido from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shiseido stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,794. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

