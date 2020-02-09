Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

