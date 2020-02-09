Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

