Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 6.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

NYSE:DFP opened at $28.03 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

