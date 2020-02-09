Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 2,168.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

NYSE BGH opened at $18.06 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

