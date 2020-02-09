Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $96,000 Position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 35.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.