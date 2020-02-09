Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $539,000 Stake in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

