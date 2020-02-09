Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $293,000 Stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

