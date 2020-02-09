SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Trading Up 9.2%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 606,637 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 259,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 570,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 2.72% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

