SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

NYSE MAC opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

