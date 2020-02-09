SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $344.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.10 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

