SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $48.14 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.