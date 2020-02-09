SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.55 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

