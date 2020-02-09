SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,773 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 89,128 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 42,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

