SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) vs. Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Critical Contrast

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES and Square Enix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.30 billion 3.52 $673.77 million N/A N/A Square Enix $2.45 billion 2.30 $166.18 million $1.80 26.22

SES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Square Enix.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 10.20% 14.66% 10.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 1 1 0 2.50 Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SES has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square Enix beats SES on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes comic and game strategy books, as well as comic magazines. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses products, such as character goods and soundtracks. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

