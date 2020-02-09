SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.71

Shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and traded as high as $22.25. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 11,577 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

